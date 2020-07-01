All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 1309 South 119th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
1309 South 119th Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:07 PM

1309 South 119th Drive

1309 South 119th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1309 South 119th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Cambridge Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Fantastic 2 story delight with gorgeous backyard. wood/tile flooring with tile kitchen counters

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com

This home is not section 8.

Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate
Fantastic 2 story delight with gorgeous backyard. wood/tile flooring with tile kitchen counters

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com

This home is not section 8.

Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 South 119th Drive have any available units?
1309 South 119th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 1309 South 119th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 South 119th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 South 119th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1309 South 119th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 1309 South 119th Drive offer parking?
No, 1309 South 119th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1309 South 119th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 South 119th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 South 119th Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 South 119th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 South 119th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 South 119th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 South 119th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 South 119th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 South 119th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 South 119th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College