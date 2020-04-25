All apartments in Avondale
12918 West Lewis St
12918 West Lewis St

12918 West Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12918 West Lewis Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9dc79570f6 ----
This spacious, light and bright 3 Bedroom 2 bath home is ready to be yours today. The inviting entry-way leads you into the easy and open floor plan. This floor plan boasts a large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space. The master bathroom is appointed with a dual sink vanity, separate shower/tub, and a big walk-in closet. Exterior features 2 car garage with additional slab parking, corner lot provides added privacy. *Prior to Applying please verify Pet Policy*

Breakfast Room
Covered Patio
Disposal
Double Sinks
Full Master Bedroom
Inside Laundry
Range Oven/Elec
Seperate Shower And Tub
Tub With Jets
Walk In Pantry
Washer/Dryer Hook Up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12918 West Lewis St have any available units?
12918 West Lewis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12918 West Lewis St have?
Some of 12918 West Lewis St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12918 West Lewis St currently offering any rent specials?
12918 West Lewis St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12918 West Lewis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12918 West Lewis St is pet friendly.
Does 12918 West Lewis St offer parking?
Yes, 12918 West Lewis St does offer parking.
Does 12918 West Lewis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12918 West Lewis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12918 West Lewis St have a pool?
No, 12918 West Lewis St does not have a pool.
Does 12918 West Lewis St have accessible units?
No, 12918 West Lewis St does not have accessible units.
Does 12918 West Lewis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12918 West Lewis St does not have units with dishwashers.
