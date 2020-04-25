12918 West Lewis St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9dc79570f6 ----
This spacious, light and bright 3 Bedroom 2 bath home is ready to be yours today. The inviting entry-way leads you into the easy and open floor plan. This floor plan boasts a large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space. The master bathroom is appointed with a dual sink vanity, separate shower/tub, and a big walk-in closet. Exterior features 2 car garage with additional slab parking, corner lot provides added privacy. *Prior to Applying please verify Pet Policy*
Breakfast Room
Covered Patio
Disposal
Double Sinks
Full Master Bedroom
Inside Laundry
Range Oven/Elec
Seperate Shower And Tub
Tub With Jets
Walk In Pantry
Washer/Dryer Hook Up