Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12909 W MONTE VISTA Road
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

12909 W MONTE VISTA Road

12909 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

12909 West Monte Vista Road, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home For Rent in Avondale Rancho Santa Fe Subdivision - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a large loft - Nice warm entry going into family room/great room - Kitchen is open and spacious with plenty or counter space - Step out on the patio and into a fenced SPARKLING POOL - Weekly Pool Service is included with rent!! - Upstairs is 3 spacious bedrooms with a large loft - Close to I-10 and plenty of shopping!! Hurry Fast!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road have any available units?
12909 W MONTE VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road have?
Some of 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
12909 W MONTE VISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road offers parking.
Does 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road have a pool?
Yes, 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road has a pool.
Does 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12909 W MONTE VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.
