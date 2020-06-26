12909 W MONTE VISTA Road

12909 West Monte Vista Road, Avondale, AZ 85392 Rancho Santa Fe
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful Home For Rent in Avondale Rancho Santa Fe Subdivision - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a large loft - Nice warm entry going into family room/great room - Kitchen is open and spacious with plenty or counter space - Step out on the patio and into a fenced SPARKLING POOL - Weekly Pool Service is included with rent!! - Upstairs is 3 spacious bedrooms with a large loft - Close to I-10 and plenty of shopping!! Hurry Fast!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
