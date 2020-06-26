12909 W MONTE VISTA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Home For Rent in Avondale Rancho Santa Fe Subdivision - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a large loft - Nice warm entry going into family room/great room - Kitchen is open and spacious with plenty or counter space - Step out on the patio and into a fenced SPARKLING POOL - Weekly Pool Service is included with rent!! - Upstairs is 3 spacious bedrooms with a large loft - Close to I-10 and plenty of shopping!! Hurry Fast!!