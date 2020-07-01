12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3 Bed 2 Bath with beautiful pebble-tec pool w/rock waterfall, 3 car garage CALL RYAN 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Sage Creek



his is a great nieghborhood on the west side, 2011 sq. feet w/3 bedrooms and den, 2 full baths, tile in entry and thru kitchen, netural colrs thur-out, beautiful pebble-tec pool w/rock waterfall, 3 car garage,



Cross Street: DYSART/OSBORN Directions: FROM DYSART EAST ON OSBORN TAKE 1ST LEFT ON 129TH E ON WELDON TO PROPERTY



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



