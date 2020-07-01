All apartments in Avondale
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001

12840 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12840 West Weldon Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Sage Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath with beautiful pebble-tec pool w/rock waterfall, 3 car garage CALL RYAN 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Sage Creek

his is a great nieghborhood on the west side, 2011 sq. feet w/3 bedrooms and den, 2 full baths, tile in entry and thru kitchen, netural colrs thur-out, beautiful pebble-tec pool w/rock waterfall, 3 car garage,

Cross Street: DYSART/OSBORN Directions: FROM DYSART EAST ON OSBORN TAKE 1ST LEFT ON 129TH E ON WELDON TO PROPERTY

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5653914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 have any available units?
12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 currently offering any rent specials?
12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 is pet friendly.
Does 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 offer parking?
Yes, 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 offers parking.
Does 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 have a pool?
Yes, 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 has a pool.
Does 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 have accessible units?
No, 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12840 W Weldon Ave 21241821 - Location 001 does not have units with air conditioning.

