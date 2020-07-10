12726 W. Avalon Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b555fd05e ---- Gorgeous Tri-Level home loaded with upgrades featuring a great floor-plan with a family room, living room, loft, and 4 bedrooms. Granite countertops, ceiling fans & all kitchen appliances including a double oven stove. Large master has private bath with double sinks & walk-in closet. Incredible resort-like backyard has a covered patio, mature landscaping & beautiful pool with water feature. Owner is providing pool maintenance!Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.