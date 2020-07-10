All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12726 W. Avalon Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12726 W. Avalon Dr.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

12726 W. Avalon Dr.

12726 West Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12726 West Avalon Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b555fd05e ---- Gorgeous Tri-Level home loaded with upgrades featuring a great floor-plan with a family room, living room, loft, and 4 bedrooms. Granite countertops, ceiling fans & all kitchen appliances including a double oven stove. Large master has private bath with double sinks & walk-in closet. Incredible resort-like backyard has a covered patio, mature landscaping & beautiful pool with water feature. Owner is providing pool maintenance!Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12726 W. Avalon Dr. have any available units?
12726 W. Avalon Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12726 W. Avalon Dr. have?
Some of 12726 W. Avalon Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12726 W. Avalon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12726 W. Avalon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12726 W. Avalon Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12726 W. Avalon Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12726 W. Avalon Dr. offer parking?
No, 12726 W. Avalon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12726 W. Avalon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12726 W. Avalon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12726 W. Avalon Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12726 W. Avalon Dr. has a pool.
Does 12726 W. Avalon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12726 W. Avalon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12726 W. Avalon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12726 W. Avalon Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College