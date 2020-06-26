12633 W SHERIDAN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool fireplace

Well kept spacious house on huge lot with weekly pool service & bi-weekly landscape service included. Fenced pool with Large backyard w/flagstone walkways, huge grass area, sep wood storage shed w/ front porch & sand play area. Other features include new tile flooring in kitchen, hallway, laundry & downstairs bath. Large master w/spacious walk-in closet, dbl sinks & sep tub/shower. The kitchen has oak cabinets, built-in micro & island. Just show & send. We'll take care of the application & lease.