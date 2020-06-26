All apartments in Avondale
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

12633 W SHERIDAN Street

12633 West Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

12633 West Sheridan Street, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Well kept spacious house on huge lot with weekly pool service & bi-weekly landscape service included. Fenced pool with Large backyard w/flagstone walkways, huge grass area, sep wood storage shed w/ front porch & sand play area. Other features include new tile flooring in kitchen, hallway, laundry & downstairs bath. Large master w/spacious walk-in closet, dbl sinks & sep tub/shower. The kitchen has oak cabinets, built-in micro & island. Just show & send. We'll take care of the application & lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12633 W SHERIDAN Street have any available units?
12633 W SHERIDAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12633 W SHERIDAN Street have?
Some of 12633 W SHERIDAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12633 W SHERIDAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
12633 W SHERIDAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12633 W SHERIDAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 12633 W SHERIDAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12633 W SHERIDAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 12633 W SHERIDAN Street offers parking.
Does 12633 W SHERIDAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12633 W SHERIDAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12633 W SHERIDAN Street have a pool?
Yes, 12633 W SHERIDAN Street has a pool.
Does 12633 W SHERIDAN Street have accessible units?
No, 12633 W SHERIDAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12633 W SHERIDAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12633 W SHERIDAN Street has units with dishwashers.
