12418 W YUMA Street

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*Great 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Avondale! This nice home comes equip with a spacious floor plan. Master bedroom features Jack and Jill style bathroom and large walk in closet. Big backyard is great for entertaining. Great location, close to shopping, dining, schools, parks, and entertainment. Total Move in costs based on a 1st of the month move in are $1467.58 which includes first month's rent, tax, admin fee and property damage waiver. Plus a refundable security deposit as low as $350.00 O.A.C. Plus a 1 time $200.00 HOA Admin / Registration fee. Move ins after the 1st = pro rated rent. Pet fees not in included. **NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OR CATS**