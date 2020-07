Amenities

This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-Bathroom home offers an open floor plan. The kitchen features neutral tiled flooring and is equipped with an Island. The Master Suite features dual sinks as well as a separate shower and bathtub with jets! This home has a Swimming Pool, Den, Washer/Dryer and a 2-Car garage. Desert landscaping can be found in both the front and backyards. This home comes equipped with a pool service! The property is located closest to Thomas Road and Dysart Road.