12391 W Glenrosa Ave

Great Family Home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, formal living room and dining room. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Large family room open to the kitchen. large fenced back yard with patio. Downstairs features a bedroom, with a walk in closet and full bathroom. The laundry room is also down stairs just off the garage. Upstairs there are 2 more guest bedrooms, hall bathroom 7 x 5 nook for computer desk or small sitting area, plus a large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, full master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Great location, easy freeway access to 1-10 and 101. Refundable deposits: $1,600.00 security, $300 cleaning, $300 pet. Non Refundable $250 Admin Fee.