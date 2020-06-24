11756 W Joblanca Road

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 15.....Well cared for home in Avondale's Coldwater Ridge neighborhood on a cul-de-sac lot. This pride of ownership home boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths with 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. All bedrooms with newer carpet and paint. Plenty of storage space. 3 of the 4 upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets. Open kitchen with upgraded appliances, island and walk-in pantry. Wood shutters, crown molding, ceiling fans and all tile downstairs with French doors opening to the backyard patio with fireplace. Water Softener and Reverse Osmosis systems. This beautiful home is a must see and will not last long. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623.806.2293 to schedule a showing. 4% rental tax & admin fee will be added to rent. Pets are welcome on owner approval with deposit.