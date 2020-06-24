All apartments in Avondale
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:53 PM

11756 W Joblanca Road

11756 West Joblanca Road
Location

11756 West Joblanca Road, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
AVAILABLE JULY 15.....Well cared for home in Avondale's Coldwater Ridge neighborhood on a cul-de-sac lot. This pride of ownership home boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths with 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. All bedrooms with newer carpet and paint. Plenty of storage space. 3 of the 4 upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets. Open kitchen with upgraded appliances, island and walk-in pantry. Wood shutters, crown molding, ceiling fans and all tile downstairs with French doors opening to the backyard patio with fireplace. Water Softener and Reverse Osmosis systems. This beautiful home is a must see and will not last long. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623.806.2293 to schedule a showing. 4% rental tax & admin fee will be added to rent. Pets are welcome on owner approval with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11756 W Joblanca Road have any available units?
11756 W Joblanca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11756 W Joblanca Road have?
Some of 11756 W Joblanca Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11756 W Joblanca Road currently offering any rent specials?
11756 W Joblanca Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11756 W Joblanca Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11756 W Joblanca Road is pet friendly.
Does 11756 W Joblanca Road offer parking?
No, 11756 W Joblanca Road does not offer parking.
Does 11756 W Joblanca Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11756 W Joblanca Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11756 W Joblanca Road have a pool?
No, 11756 W Joblanca Road does not have a pool.
Does 11756 W Joblanca Road have accessible units?
No, 11756 W Joblanca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11756 W Joblanca Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11756 W Joblanca Road does not have units with dishwashers.
