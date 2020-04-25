All apartments in Avondale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11617 W LA REATA Avenue

11617 West La Reata Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11617 West La Reata Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedrooms plus a den, 2 baths and a private deep ended pool**Open floor plan with large rooms, kitchen has a large center island which overlooks the family room and out to the pool**Master bedroom is large and has a huge walk in closet, double sinks and a separate garden tub and shower**High ceilings add to the open feel for the home with recessed lighting and ceiling fans**Pool has a deep end and a new cleaner with a deck for sunning and having a BBQ area plus a small covered patio out back**Storage shed, 2 car garage with opener, glass doors on the den, corner lot and more**We are looking for a tenant with an income over $4500 a month with decent credit and a good job and rental history -- the lower the credit score the higher the income needs to be**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11617 W LA REATA Avenue have any available units?
11617 W LA REATA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11617 W LA REATA Avenue have?
Some of 11617 W LA REATA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11617 W LA REATA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11617 W LA REATA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11617 W LA REATA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11617 W LA REATA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11617 W LA REATA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11617 W LA REATA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11617 W LA REATA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11617 W LA REATA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11617 W LA REATA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11617 W LA REATA Avenue has a pool.
Does 11617 W LA REATA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11617 W LA REATA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11617 W LA REATA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11617 W LA REATA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
