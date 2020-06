Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Private pool, walk to schools! - Great area walking distance to schools, well cared for home, 2 bedroom home (+large den or office) in nice subdivision. Awesome private pool, two patio's, grassy area in back, ALL APPLIANCES. You'll want to see this one! Pool service is included in your rent! Avondale rental tax is 2.5%, $1375 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 cleaning fee IF the owner approves your small dog. No cats. $10 monthly admin fee



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1923299)