Avondale, AZ
11552 W Hill Dr
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

11552 W Hill Dr

11552 West Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11552 West Hill Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Glenhurst

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Available August 1 in Avondale! - Situated on a corner lot, this home has a large kitchen with island and vaulted ceilings in the family room and living room. Four bedrooms, two baths, and a loft upstairs. Within walking distance to schools. Close to I-10, sport complexes and shopping. Community pool and children's play areas available for your enjoyment. Will be professionally cleaned before you move in! Avondale rental tax of 2.5%, $10 monthly admin fee, $1275 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3610212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11552 W Hill Dr have any available units?
11552 W Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11552 W Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11552 W Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11552 W Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11552 W Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11552 W Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 11552 W Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11552 W Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11552 W Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11552 W Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11552 W Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 11552 W Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 11552 W Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11552 W Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11552 W Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11552 W Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11552 W Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
