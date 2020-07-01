All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
11373 W Lincoln Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

11373 W Lincoln Street

11373 West Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

11373 West Lincoln Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
CW Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice, Spacious Home In Avondale - Great two-story home is close to the park with a children's play area, walking paths and a picnic area. Enter the move-in ready home to formal living & dining with soaring ceilings and neutral color palette. The eat-in kitchen has an abundance of oak cabinets, Formica counters, pantry and SS appliances and a breakfast bar. Powder room downstairs. Nice loft has many possibilities. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. Large master has sitting area , vaulted ceilings and full bath. The backyard has a covered patio. The rest of the yard is a blank slate ready for you to create your own oasis! Close to schools, shopping and the I-10.

(RLNE5667049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11373 W Lincoln Street have any available units?
11373 W Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11373 W Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
11373 W Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11373 W Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 11373 W Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11373 W Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 11373 W Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 11373 W Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11373 W Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11373 W Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 11373 W Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 11373 W Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 11373 W Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11373 W Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11373 W Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11373 W Lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11373 W Lincoln Street does not have units with air conditioning.

