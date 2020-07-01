11373 W Lincoln Street

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Nice, Spacious Home In Avondale - Great two-story home is close to the park with a children's play area, walking paths and a picnic area. Enter the move-in ready home to formal living & dining with soaring ceilings and neutral color palette. The eat-in kitchen has an abundance of oak cabinets, Formica counters, pantry and SS appliances and a breakfast bar. Powder room downstairs. Nice loft has many possibilities. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. Large master has sitting area , vaulted ceilings and full bath. The backyard has a covered patio. The rest of the yard is a blank slate ready for you to create your own oasis! Close to schools, shopping and the I-10.



(RLNE5667049)