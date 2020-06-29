Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11178 W. Hadley St. - Gorgeous 4 Bed 2.5 Bath In Avondale! - Avondale Blvd. & Buckeye - CALL TODAY! - This home offers 4BR and 2.5 bath. Located in Avondale off of Avondale Blvd. & Buckeye! This beautiful home features formal dining room or guest room. Kitchen offers pantry for storage. Living room has a nice warm fireplace for the family during get togethers. Close to Schools, Shopping, Pro Sports Stadiums, Sky Harbor Airport, easy access to I-10 Freeway, Loop 303 and 101 Freeway all minutes from the community. This one won't last long at this price!



To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



(RLNE2796006)