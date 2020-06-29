All apartments in Avondale
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

11178 W Hadley St

11178 West Hadley Street · No Longer Available
Location

11178 West Hadley Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
CW Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11178 W. Hadley St. - Gorgeous 4 Bed 2.5 Bath In Avondale! - Avondale Blvd. & Buckeye - CALL TODAY! - This home offers 4BR and 2.5 bath. Located in Avondale off of Avondale Blvd. & Buckeye! This beautiful home features formal dining room or guest room. Kitchen offers pantry for storage. Living room has a nice warm fireplace for the family during get togethers. Close to Schools, Shopping, Pro Sports Stadiums, Sky Harbor Airport, easy access to I-10 Freeway, Loop 303 and 101 Freeway all minutes from the community. This one won't last long at this price!

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE2796006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

