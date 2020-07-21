All apartments in Avondale
11176 West Del Rio Lane
11176 West Del Rio Lane

11176 West Del Rio Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11176 West Del Rio Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Durango Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 Off 1st Full Months Rent*

This spacious 4 bedroom home in Avondale is available for rent. Close to shopping and restaurants. Open kitchen/dining floor plan with all major kitchen appliances included! Nice sized bedrooms and baths. Private backyard with patio, great for entertaining. Your dog is welcome too w/ owner approval !

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11176 West Del Rio Lane have any available units?
11176 West Del Rio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11176 West Del Rio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11176 West Del Rio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11176 West Del Rio Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11176 West Del Rio Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11176 West Del Rio Lane offer parking?
No, 11176 West Del Rio Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11176 West Del Rio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11176 West Del Rio Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11176 West Del Rio Lane have a pool?
No, 11176 West Del Rio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11176 West Del Rio Lane have accessible units?
No, 11176 West Del Rio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11176 West Del Rio Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11176 West Del Rio Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11176 West Del Rio Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11176 West Del Rio Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
