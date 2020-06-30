11134 W Dana Ln

Amenities

Sprawling single story stunner ready for immediate move in! Featuring fresh paint and new carpeting throughout, this well maintained ranch is everything you’ve been searching for and so much more! Cathedral ceilings in the formal living and dining rooms fill the open floor plan with natural light offering an excellent space to gather with friends and family on any occasion. Mix together memorable meals in the open concept eat-in kitchen that flows effortlessly into the family room so the family chef never has to miss out on the fun. French doors lead into the spacious study offering a flexible space that can suit any of your household’s needs while the laundry room with extra storage helps you keep your new space clutter free. Retreat to the master suite with a walk-in closet and private bath designed for comfort and convenience. A cobblestone patio in the large fully fenced backyard offers an excellent outdoor space to relax and enjoy fresh squeezed juices from your own orange and lemon trees in the front yard! Located in the desirable Garden Lakes subdivision within walking distance of local schools, you do not want to miss this one. Schedule your showing today!