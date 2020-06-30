All apartments in Avondale
11134 W Dana Ln

11134 West Dana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11134 West Dana Lane, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Sprawling single story stunner ready for immediate move in! Featuring fresh paint and new carpeting throughout, this well maintained ranch is everything you’ve been searching for and so much more! Cathedral ceilings in the formal living and dining rooms fill the open floor plan with natural light offering an excellent space to gather with friends and family on any occasion. Mix together memorable meals in the open concept eat-in kitchen that flows effortlessly into the family room so the family chef never has to miss out on the fun. French doors lead into the spacious study offering a flexible space that can suit any of your household’s needs while the laundry room with extra storage helps you keep your new space clutter free. Retreat to the master suite with a walk-in closet and private bath designed for comfort and convenience. A cobblestone patio in the large fully fenced backyard offers an excellent outdoor space to relax and enjoy fresh squeezed juices from your own orange and lemon trees in the front yard! Located in the desirable Garden Lakes subdivision within walking distance of local schools, you do not want to miss this one. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11134 W Dana Ln have any available units?
11134 W Dana Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11134 W Dana Ln have?
Some of 11134 W Dana Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11134 W Dana Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11134 W Dana Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11134 W Dana Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11134 W Dana Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11134 W Dana Ln offer parking?
No, 11134 W Dana Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11134 W Dana Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11134 W Dana Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11134 W Dana Ln have a pool?
No, 11134 W Dana Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11134 W Dana Ln have accessible units?
No, 11134 W Dana Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11134 W Dana Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11134 W Dana Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

