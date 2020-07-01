All apartments in Avondale
Last updated February 1 2020 at 6:08 PM

11060 W jefferson Street

11060 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

11060 West Jefferson Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Roosevelt Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a MUST SEE in Avondale! Cul-de- sac lot! 4bed 2 bath, Master Split floor plan! Fully Furnished with 1 month Minimum Stay! Also Available for longer lease options up to 12 months! . Call for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11060 W jefferson Street have any available units?
11060 W jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11060 W jefferson Street have?
Some of 11060 W jefferson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11060 W jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
11060 W jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11060 W jefferson Street pet-friendly?
No, 11060 W jefferson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11060 W jefferson Street offer parking?
Yes, 11060 W jefferson Street offers parking.
Does 11060 W jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11060 W jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11060 W jefferson Street have a pool?
Yes, 11060 W jefferson Street has a pool.
Does 11060 W jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 11060 W jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11060 W jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11060 W jefferson Street has units with dishwashers.

