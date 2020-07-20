All apartments in Avondale
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

11022 W SHERIDAN Street

11022 West Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

11022 West Sheridan Street, Avondale, AZ 85392
Crystal Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPDATE: CURRENTLY LEASED THROUGH MARCH, 2019. Beautiful vacation home available in lake community with private Pool. Everything you need for a great stay is there just bring your suitcase. Open concept living Rm/kitchen/Dining with 3 bedrooms plus den. Private unheated pool overlooking small lake. Go right out your back gate to walking trails through the community. Convenient location just minutes from the WestGate plaza and Phoenix Stadium. Shopping, Restaurants and several golf courses nearby. Price based on a 3 month stay. Shorter stays of at least 30 days may be negotiated. Pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11022 W SHERIDAN Street have any available units?
11022 W SHERIDAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11022 W SHERIDAN Street have?
Some of 11022 W SHERIDAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11022 W SHERIDAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
11022 W SHERIDAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11022 W SHERIDAN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11022 W SHERIDAN Street is pet friendly.
Does 11022 W SHERIDAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 11022 W SHERIDAN Street offers parking.
Does 11022 W SHERIDAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11022 W SHERIDAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11022 W SHERIDAN Street have a pool?
Yes, 11022 W SHERIDAN Street has a pool.
Does 11022 W SHERIDAN Street have accessible units?
No, 11022 W SHERIDAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11022 W SHERIDAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11022 W SHERIDAN Street has units with dishwashers.
