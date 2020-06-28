All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 10950 West Chase Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
10950 West Chase Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:55 PM

10950 West Chase Lane

10950 W Chase Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10950 W Chase Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323
Sanctuary

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 Off 1st Full Months Rent*

This wonderful single family home in Avondale is available for immediate move in! Neutral color throughout. Formal living room with open kitchen/den floor plan. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. 3 car garage and large private backyard. Close to shopping and restaurants!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10950 West Chase Lane have any available units?
10950 West Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 10950 West Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10950 West Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10950 West Chase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10950 West Chase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10950 West Chase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10950 West Chase Lane offers parking.
Does 10950 West Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10950 West Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10950 West Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 10950 West Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10950 West Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 10950 West Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10950 West Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10950 West Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10950 West Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10950 West Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College