109 South 125th Avenue

Fantastic 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home located in Avondale's desirable Coldwater Springs neighborhood!! The kitchen has fantastic storage space coupled with a breakfast bar! There is a formal Dining Room for entertaining guests. The Master Bedroom Suite features an over sized closet and a 3/4 bathroom which has dual sinks and a shower. This lovely home sits on a golf course lot featuring a view of the golf course. Additionally, this home features a swimming pool coupled with an amazing waterfall feature. It is a requirement that you contract with a professional pool service to maintain the pool.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2002



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,599.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.