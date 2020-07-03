All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
109 South 125th Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:32 PM

109 South 125th Avenue

109 South 125th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 South 125th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home located in Avondale's desirable Coldwater Springs neighborhood!! The kitchen has fantastic storage space coupled with a breakfast bar! There is a formal Dining Room for entertaining guests. The Master Bedroom Suite features an over sized closet and a 3/4 bathroom which has dual sinks and a shower. This lovely home sits on a golf course lot featuring a view of the golf course. Additionally, this home features a swimming pool coupled with an amazing waterfall feature. It is a requirement that you contract with a professional pool service to maintain the pool.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2002

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,599.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 South 125th Avenue have any available units?
109 South 125th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 109 South 125th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 South 125th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 South 125th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 South 125th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 109 South 125th Avenue offer parking?
No, 109 South 125th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 109 South 125th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 South 125th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 South 125th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 109 South 125th Avenue has a pool.
Does 109 South 125th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 South 125th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 South 125th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 South 125th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 South 125th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 South 125th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

