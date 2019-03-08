1 N 123RD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bath home located on a large cul de sac lot with view fencing overlooking the Golf Course from the back patio**Former model so it has the little extras**large picture windows, a cozy fireplace and an entertainment niche. Bright kitchen opens to the family room and boasts upgraded maple cabinets, ample counter space, corian countertops, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar and a pantry. Spacious bedrooms have plush carpet & ceiling fans. Sit under the covered patio and enjoy the large back yard, desert landscape and the serene views of the greenbelt and tee box. Home is very clean and ready for move in**Landscape is n the process of being updated**Minimum of $4500 in monthly income with good credit. The lower the credit the higher the income needs to