Avondale, AZ
1 N 123RD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1 N 123RD Drive

1 North 123rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 North 123rd Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath home located on a large cul de sac lot with view fencing overlooking the Golf Course from the back patio**Former model so it has the little extras**large picture windows, a cozy fireplace and an entertainment niche. Bright kitchen opens to the family room and boasts upgraded maple cabinets, ample counter space, corian countertops, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar and a pantry. Spacious bedrooms have plush carpet & ceiling fans. Sit under the covered patio and enjoy the large back yard, desert landscape and the serene views of the greenbelt and tee box. Home is very clean and ready for move in**Landscape is n the process of being updated**Minimum of $4500 in monthly income with good credit. The lower the credit the higher the income needs to

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 N 123RD Drive have any available units?
1 N 123RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 N 123RD Drive have?
Some of 1 N 123RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 N 123RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 N 123RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 N 123RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1 N 123RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 1 N 123RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 N 123RD Drive offers parking.
Does 1 N 123RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 N 123RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 N 123RD Drive have a pool?
No, 1 N 123RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 N 123RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 N 123RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 N 123RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 N 123RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
