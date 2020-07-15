Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
867 S Eastview DR
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
867 S Eastview DR
867 South Eastview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
867 South Eastview Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Baldwin
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well-maintained and updated home in nice subdivision. Home has fenced yard, low-maintenance flooring and gas fireplace in living room. Kitchen has granite counters with pass through to living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 867 S Eastview DR have any available units?
867 S Eastview DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, AR
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 867 S Eastview DR have?
Some of 867 S Eastview DR's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 867 S Eastview DR currently offering any rent specials?
867 S Eastview DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 S Eastview DR pet-friendly?
No, 867 S Eastview DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 867 S Eastview DR offer parking?
No, 867 S Eastview DR does not offer parking.
Does 867 S Eastview DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 S Eastview DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 S Eastview DR have a pool?
No, 867 S Eastview DR does not have a pool.
Does 867 S Eastview DR have accessible units?
No, 867 S Eastview DR does not have accessible units.
Does 867 S Eastview DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 867 S Eastview DR has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
