835 Cleveland
Last updated July 23 2020 at 8:30 AM

835 Cleveland

835 W Cleveland St · No Longer Available
Location

835 W Cleveland St, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Fresh paint and new flooring. Super close to the University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Cleveland have any available units?
835 Cleveland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 835 Cleveland currently offering any rent specials?
835 Cleveland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Cleveland pet-friendly?
No, 835 Cleveland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 835 Cleveland offer parking?
No, 835 Cleveland does not offer parking.
Does 835 Cleveland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Cleveland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Cleveland have a pool?
No, 835 Cleveland does not have a pool.
Does 835 Cleveland have accessible units?
No, 835 Cleveland does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Cleveland have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 Cleveland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Cleveland have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 Cleveland does not have units with air conditioning.
