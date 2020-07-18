Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6116 Milliken BND
6116 West Milliken Bend
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6116 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR 72704
White Rock
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon! Available mid July. Taking applications now. Don't miss out on this great 3bd/2ba duplex. *Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1125
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6116 Milliken BND have any available units?
6116 Milliken BND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, AR
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
Is 6116 Milliken BND currently offering any rent specials?
6116 Milliken BND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 Milliken BND pet-friendly?
Yes, 6116 Milliken BND is pet friendly.
Does 6116 Milliken BND offer parking?
No, 6116 Milliken BND does not offer parking.
Does 6116 Milliken BND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6116 Milliken BND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 Milliken BND have a pool?
No, 6116 Milliken BND does not have a pool.
Does 6116 Milliken BND have accessible units?
No, 6116 Milliken BND does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 Milliken BND have units with dishwashers?
No, 6116 Milliken BND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6116 Milliken BND have units with air conditioning?
No, 6116 Milliken BND does not have units with air conditioning.
