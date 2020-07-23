All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 366 S University AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
366 S University AVE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

366 S University AVE

366 South University Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

366 South University Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Downtown Fayetteville

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great condo near University and Fayetteville downtown region. 3 bed, 2.5 bath with large living room and community common space. Live close to downtown amenities and Greenway trail access points in this spacious condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 S University AVE have any available units?
366 S University AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 S University AVE have?
Some of 366 S University AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 S University AVE currently offering any rent specials?
366 S University AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 S University AVE pet-friendly?
No, 366 S University AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 366 S University AVE offer parking?
No, 366 S University AVE does not offer parking.
Does 366 S University AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 366 S University AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 S University AVE have a pool?
No, 366 S University AVE does not have a pool.
Does 366 S University AVE have accessible units?
No, 366 S University AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 366 S University AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 366 S University AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Grandview
401 W 24th St
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFayetteville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fayetteville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsFayetteville Apartments with Balconies
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Fort Smith, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, ARSiloam Springs, AR
Bella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKVan Buren, ARGravette, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College