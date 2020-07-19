All apartments in Bentonville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:30 PM

1505 Cresent ST

1505 Cresent St · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Cresent St, Bentonville, AR 72712

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Larry Force at (479) 381-8595. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1151848 to view more pictures of this property. New flooring in most of house. Close to Walmart home office etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Cresent ST have any available units?
1505 Cresent ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bentonville, AR.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
Is 1505 Cresent ST currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Cresent ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Cresent ST pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Cresent ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 1505 Cresent ST offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Cresent ST offers parking.
Does 1505 Cresent ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Cresent ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Cresent ST have a pool?
No, 1505 Cresent ST does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Cresent ST have accessible units?
No, 1505 Cresent ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Cresent ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Cresent ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Cresent ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Cresent ST does not have units with air conditioning.
