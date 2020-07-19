For more information, contact Larry Force at (479) 381-8595. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1151848 to view more pictures of this property. New flooring in most of house. Close to Walmart home office etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Does 1505 Cresent ST have any available units?
1505 Cresent ST doesn't have any available units at this time.