Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new home for lease in a private community at Grants Mill Valley - This brand new home is available in the Grants Mill Valley community in Irondale! It features open concept living area and a kitchen-ideal for entertaining your family and guests. The kitchen features the granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and timeless luxury vinyl flooring in the main living area. There is a patio access right from your living area-which extends your entertaining space throug outside. The master suite with a spacious walk-in closet is situated at the back of the home to allow plenty of privacy for its owner. There are other great features in this floor plan! Call our Property Manager for more details: 205-542-7723



