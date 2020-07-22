/
highland park
106 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, Birmingham, AL
3 Units Available
The Highlands
2310 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$675
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1050 sqft
Nestled in the middle of bustling Highland Avenue, The Phares offers studio, one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans. Established in 1928, The Phares is full of charm and splendor.
5 Units Available
Sycamore Manor
1248 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$857
643 sqft
Overlooking Hwy 31/Red Mountain Expressway, Sycamore Manor offers an award-winning courtyard, commmunity porches, and beautiful architecture.
2 Units Available
Highland Cliff
3401 Cliff Road South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
It’s the perfect synthesis of location, convenience, value, and most importantly, community, that defines an Arbour Valley Communities home – and provides our family of residents with a truly exceptional experience.
2 Units Available
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town View in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3300 Pawnee Ave S A
3300 Pawnee Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1025 sqft
Southside Condo with City Views! - Property Id: 323028 Lovely Southside condo with beautiful city views from your own private balcony! This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features fresh paint throughout, new vinyl plank flooring, a new tile shower in the
1 Unit Available
1101 26TH ST
1101 26th Street South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great rental opportunity in the heart of Highland Park. Walk to parks, bars, restaurants and only minutes to UAB, St. Vincent's, and Lakeview. This unit boasts 2BR/1BA with hardwood floors in living spaces, carpet in bedrooms, tile in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Park
15 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
9 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1352 sqft
Moretti is located at 101 Moretti Circle Homewood, AL and is managed by Balfour Beatty Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
2 Units Available
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Gardens in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
725 sqft
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent.
41 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
4 Units Available
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points.
2 Units Available
LAKEVIEW
724 29th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$874
808 sqft
Perched high atop the rooftops of some of Birmingham's best bars and pubs, Lakeview offers very spacious one bedroom floor plans. Established in 1910, Lakeview is full of historic charm and remains one of the favorites among residents.
253 Units Available
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
4 Units Available
The Drake
1931 15th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$739
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Drake in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$700
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Welcome to The Windsor where classic architecture meets modern conveniences. Located in highly desired Forest Park area, The Windsor is within walking distance to St. Vincent's Hospital, Clairmont Shopping Center, dining, golf, and two miles to UAB.
2 Units Available
The Madrid
1927 15th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$655
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Madrid in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3841 Glenwood Avenue
3841 Glenwood Avenue, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2495 sqft
3841 Glenwood Avenue Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Cottage Home in Historic Forest Park! - ***COMING AVAILABLE IN AUGUST 2020*** Welcome to this inviting Cottage home located just north of Highland Park Golf Course in the historic Forest Park
1 Unit Available
2016 23rd Street South
2016 23rd St S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
2016 23rd Street South Available 09/01/20 Charming 2BR cottage located in the heart of English Village - This totally unique and charming cottage/carriage house is located a short walk away from trendy English Village.
1 Unit Available
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21
2412 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1200 sqft
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 Available 08/17/20 Modern Loft for Rent in Downtown Birmingham, AL!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This updated loft is conveniently located in downtown Birmingham and is within walking distance to many shops
1 Unit Available
401 20th Street So. # 311
401 20th St S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
Bristol Southside Condo - This bright open design features large kitchen and laundry room. All appliances are included as well as the washer and dryer. Master bath includes double vanity and a large walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
1780 VALLEY AVE
1780 Valley Avenue, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 bedroom 1 bath condo in HOMEWOOD! Homewood schools, and amazing location to English Village, downtown Homewood, UAB, restaurants, and more! Rental comes with a washer and dryer and kitchen appliances.
