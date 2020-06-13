106 Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL📍
Hey there, all you crazy Crimson Tiders, and welcome to the command center for your Tuscaloosa apartment hunting escapades! Serving as the industrial and commercial hub of western Alabama, Tuscaloosa boasts a variety of attractions and amenities. Apartments run the gamut from crash pads to lofts and spacious condos, so you will find no shortage of attractive rentals. But before packing up your gear and heading on down to sweet home Alabama in search of your dream dwellings, take a moment to review these 10 simple tips to ensure you’ll be hollering “Roll Tide!” with the best of them in no time at all …
Apartments are plentiful in every area of Tuscaloosa, and many offer similar amenities, so target your neighborhood first and your apartment second.
This is an obvious enough task, but something to keep in mind when calculating your monthly expenses is that Tuscaloosa is hot and humid from roughly late April through early October, meaning tenants inevitably rack up some steep A/C bills during these months ($80-$120 a month, depending on just how arctic you prefer your temperatures).
With credentials, that is. Apartment managers in Tuscaloosa typically require a good faith move-in deposit (usually equivalent to the first month’s rent) as well as proof of income and banking info. Chances are, you’ll have to fill out a list of previous residences on your leasing application, although property managers these days rely more on background/credit checks than the information you provide anyway. Those with no credit will need a co-signer to help score your dream pad.
Or just a regular hat will be fine. Or no hat at all. In fact, just forget about hats. Headwear is beside the point, T-Towners. The Strip on University Dr. is dotted with bars, while the downtown district features a smattering of sports pubs, live music venues, clubs, and other assorted watering holes. You’ll find more than a few late night hotspots that suit your tastes.
Living in Tuscaloosa means spending a lot of time outdoors. The city is home to numerous art, music, and festivals and parades during the summer and autumn months and also boasts a 60-acre arboretum and multiple lakes, parks, and trails. As for the occasional rainy day, you can always hit up one of the numerous history or art museums the city has to offer.
The city’s public transportation system consists of a meager bus/trolley service. Like most cities, Tuscaloosa sees its fair share of rush hour traffic, but after a while, you should be able to figure out which roads to avoid and which offer the best shortcuts.
Property managers generally do their best to make sure your new digs are in top-shape before handing you the keys, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t missed something. Before moving in, check your appliances, pipes, showerheads, sinks, and toilets for leaks and drips and make sure your water pressure is adequate. Check to see that your windows and doors lock properly, your light switches and outlets function, and your ceilings and walls are free of watermarks and blemishes. Also, turn on your furnace and air conditioner to verify they work properly. If something major is wrong, don’t move anything in until the issue is resolved.
The best way to find out whether or not a neighborhood and an apartment complex is a good fit for you is by visiting it yourself and seeing with your own eyes if you’re comfortable with its atmosphere and amenities.
Different property managers have drastically different rules regarding pets, roommates, and visitors, so read your lease carefully before signing it. Remember that once you sign a lease, you’re locked into it for its duration (as long as your landlord doesn’t violate his/her part of the agreement), so don’t sign your John Hancock until you’re completely sure you’ve found the perfect place.
Stereotypes might make for a good bit of Blue Collar Comedy humor, but they don’t reflect what life’s really like in Tuscaloosa in the slightest. Just saying.
And now it’s time to scour the Yellowhammer State for the most dynamite apartment deals on the market. So happy hunting, welcome to Tuscaloosa, and “Roll tide, baby!”
June 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report. Tuscaloosa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tuscaloosa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Tuscaloosa rents increased slightly over the past month
Tuscaloosa rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tuscaloosa stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $904 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Tuscaloosa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Alabama
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Tuscaloosa, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
- Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).
Tuscaloosa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Tuscaloosa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tuscaloosa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Tuscaloosa's median two-bedroom rent of $904 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Tuscaloosa.
- While rents in Tuscaloosa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tuscaloosa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Tuscaloosa.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
