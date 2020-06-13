Apartment List
tuscaloosa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL

Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$545
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$755
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$805
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
$649
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Tower
2330 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower is located on the corner of University Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue in the heart of historic downtown Tuscaloosa. This elegant high-rise was constructed in 1925, and was originally known as the First National Bank building.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
5 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$846
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated June 12 at 04:18pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Country Club
1601 Mimosa Park Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On the southern edge of Tuscaloosa in the growing Taylorville area, Legacy at Country Club Apartment Homes provides a combination of quality features and resort style amenities in a peaceful country setting.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1805 8th Avenue
1805 8th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$725
950 sqft
2020 SPRING-SUMMER SUBLEASE. December to August. Located just off 15th Street and convenient to everything. Small gated community located one mile to campus. One bedroom homes are spacious, clean and well designed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
306 25th Ave E
306 25th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$940
1326 sqft
COMING SOON!! Property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath , newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring through out!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
316 26th Ave E
316 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1255 sqft
COMING SOON!! All newly renovated property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, and a covered porch !! Call us at 205-410-8785!!!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2 Washington Sq
2 Washington Square, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1283 sqft
PROPERTY COMING SOON!! located in Tuscaloosa with 4 beds, 2 bath, newly renovated granite counters, luxury flooring, a carport and a flat lot!! Call us at 205-410-8785!!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10 Springbrook
10 Springbrook, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1469 sqft
This property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath is newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us NOW and set up a showing at 205-8785!!

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2042 Idlewood Drive
2042 Idlewood Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1813 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
44 Southmont Drive
44 Southmont Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1974 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6110 Championship Drive
6110 Championship Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2029 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3708 5th Avenue
3708 5th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1953 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
114 31st Street
114 31st Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1754 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4502 31st Avenue East
4502 31st Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1295 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
76 Brookhaven Drive
76 Brookhaven Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1873 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4430 Peach Grove Road
4430 Peach Grove Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1296 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1425 Montrose Drive
1425 Montrose Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1546 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2419 58th Street East
2419 58th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1789 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4928 Red Oak Lane
4928 Red Oak Lane, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
2421 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
102 28th Avenue East
102 28th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1032 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Median Rent in Tuscaloosa

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tuscaloosa is $739, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $903.
Studio
$654
1 Bed
$739
2 Beds
$903
3+ Beds
$1,165
City GuideTuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Hey there, all you crazy Crimson Tiders, and welcome to the command center for your Tuscaloosa apartment hunting escapades! Serving as the industrial and commercial hub of western Alabama, Tuscaloosa boasts a variety of attractions and amenities. Apartments run the gamut from crash pads to lofts and spacious condos, so you will find no shortage of attractive rentals. But before packing up your gear and heading on down to sweet home Alabama in search of your dream dwellings, take a moment to review these 10 simple tips to ensure you’ll be hollering “Roll Tide!” with the best of them in no time at all …

1. Choose your stomping grounds.

Apartments are plentiful in every area of Tuscaloosa, and many offer similar amenities, so target your neighborhood first and your apartment second.

2. Determine your budget.

This is an obvious enough task, but something to keep in mind when calculating your monthly expenses is that Tuscaloosa is hot and humid from roughly late April through early October, meaning tenants inevitably rack up some steep A/C bills during these months ($80-$120 a month, depending on just how arctic you prefer your temperatures).

3. Arm yourself.

With credentials, that is. Apartment managers in Tuscaloosa typically require a good faith move-in deposit (usually equivalent to the first month’s rent) as well as proof of income and banking info. Chances are, you’ll have to fill out a list of previous residences on your leasing application, although property managers these days rely more on background/credit checks than the information you provide anyway. Those with no credit will need a co-signer to help score your dream pad.

4. Bring your party hat.

Or just a regular hat will be fine. Or no hat at all. In fact, just forget about hats. Headwear is beside the point, T-Towners. The Strip on University Dr. is dotted with bars, while the downtown district features a smattering of sports pubs, live music venues, clubs, and other assorted watering holes. You’ll find more than a few late night hotspots that suit your tastes.

5. Say hello to Mother Nature.

Living in Tuscaloosa means spending a lot of time outdoors. The city is home to numerous art, music, and festivals and parades during the summer and autumn months and also boasts a 60-acre arboretum and multiple lakes, parks, and trails. As for the occasional rainy day, you can always hit up one of the numerous history or art museums the city has to offer.

6. Bring your wheels.

The city’s public transportation system consists of a meager bus/trolley service. Like most cities, Tuscaloosa sees its fair share of rush hour traffic, but after a while, you should be able to figure out which roads to avoid and which offer the best shortcuts.

7. Don’t assume your new apartment is ready for you.

Property managers generally do their best to make sure your new digs are in top-shape before handing you the keys, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t missed something. Before moving in, check your appliances, pipes, showerheads, sinks, and toilets for leaks and drips and make sure your water pressure is adequate. Check to see that your windows and doors lock properly, your light switches and outlets function, and your ceilings and walls are free of watermarks and blemishes. Also, turn on your furnace and air conditioner to verify they work properly. If something major is wrong, don’t move anything in until the issue is resolved.

8. Scout it out.

The best way to find out whether or not a neighborhood and an apartment complex is a good fit for you is by visiting it yourself and seeing with your own eyes if you’re comfortable with its atmosphere and amenities.

9. Examine your lease.

Different property managers have drastically different rules regarding pets, roommates, and visitors, so read your lease carefully before signing it. Remember that once you sign a lease, you’re locked into it for its duration (as long as your landlord doesn’t violate his/her part of the agreement), so don’t sign your John Hancock until you’re completely sure you’ve found the perfect place.

10. Leave the stereotypes behind.

Stereotypes might make for a good bit of Blue Collar Comedy humor, but they don’t reflect what life’s really like in Tuscaloosa in the slightest. Just saying.

And now it’s time to scour the Yellowhammer State for the most dynamite apartment deals on the market. So happy hunting, welcome to Tuscaloosa, and “Roll tide, baby!”

June 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report. Tuscaloosa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tuscaloosa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tuscaloosa rents increased slightly over the past month

Tuscaloosa rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tuscaloosa stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $904 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Tuscaloosa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Tuscaloosa, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Tuscaloosa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tuscaloosa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tuscaloosa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tuscaloosa's median two-bedroom rent of $904 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Tuscaloosa.
    • While rents in Tuscaloosa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tuscaloosa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Tuscaloosa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Tuscaloosa?
    In Tuscaloosa, the median rent is $654 for a studio, $739 for a 1-bedroom, $903 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,165 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tuscaloosa, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Tuscaloosa?
    Some of the colleges located in the Tuscaloosa area include Shelton State Community College, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Tuscaloosa?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tuscaloosa from include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Columbus.

