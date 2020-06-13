/
127 Apartments for rent in Moody, AL
12 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2147 Kings Court
2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
2147 Kings Court Available 07/10/20 Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing with 48 Hour Notice! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
350 Royal Oaks Drive
350 Royal Oaks Dr, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
577 sqft
Private, completely finished one bedroom , one bath apartment with large shower unit Security cameras and lighting with high speed internet, and cable It has a fully equipped kitchen with washer and dryer All utilities included
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1020 Washington Dr
1020 Washington Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1483 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
841 Robbie Drive
841 Robbie Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2004 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom home features an updated kitchen, large den, spacious bedrooms and a beautiful front and rear yard.
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1127 Avalon Drive
1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view
Results within 1 mile of Moody
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
839 Kent Drive
839 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1064 sqft
Home in Margaret....Available to View!! - Home in Margaret/Odenville available in Brookhaven Subdivision! Available soon!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath! Home has great layout, Kitchen and Eat in Kitchen open up to the Living Room.
Results within 5 miles of Moody
Last updated June 13
$
Liberty Highlands
8 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$813
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
925 Maple Trace
925 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Home in Odenville! Available NOW for Viewings!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your own home? Click the link to start touring now!!!** https://www.zillow.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3800 Creekside Way
3800 Creek Side Way, Trussville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
Home in Trussville!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath home with a Finished Basement.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
145 Cedar Ridge Available 06/23/20 Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
591 Kincaid Cove Lane
591 Kincaid Cove Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1125 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Come check out this cute three bedroom, two bath rental in Odenville! This home is a single
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
135 Deer Creek Drive
135 Deer Creek Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,310
135 Deer Creek Drive Available 06/18/20 Home for Rent in Odenville!! Available to View NOW!!! - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood, and is conveniently minutes from I-59.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
860 Kent Drive
860 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Home available for rent in Margaret - Deposit Pending!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home w/ 1 car garage! Open floor plan, great for entertaining.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7426 Frisco Ave Unit # 120
7426 Frisco Avenue, Leeds, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
7426 Frisco Ave Unit # 120 Available 07/03/20 For Rent - (RLNE1871612)
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
270 Hathaway Lane
270 Hathaway Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Home For Rent in Margaret, AL...
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7837 Churchill Dr.
7837 Churchill Avenue, Leeds, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5851570)
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
202 Birdie Street
202 Birdie Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
202 Birdie Street Available 06/15/20 For Rent in Trussville - Now scheduling showings! This super cute 3bd/2ba duplex will be coming available on June 15th! Located right in the heart of Trussville, in the award winning Trussville City school
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9605 Us Highway 78
9605 US Highway 78, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1156 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Conveniently located just off the I-20 with 3 rooms and 1 full bath. New metal roof. Quite Area. Pictures coming soon! Call for your appointment today at 205-410-8785
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
694 South Hillcrest Road
694 S Hillcrest Rd, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1825 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
475 Earl Owens Drive
475 Earl Owens Dr, Argo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1379 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
920 Moonlite Drive
920 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1177 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
588 Kincaid Cove Lane
588 Kincaid Cove Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1270 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Odenveille features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Moody, the median rent is $893 for a studio, $1,005 for a 1-bedroom, $1,163 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,564 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Moody, check out our monthly Moody Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Moody area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Moody from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
