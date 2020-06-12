/
8 Apartments for rent in Jasper, AL📍
1405 22nd St W, Jasper, AL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1019 sqft
Check out this newly renovated home in Jasper with 2 beds and 2 bathroom!!Inside features a granite counter top, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures,you don't wanna miss!! This property also includes a covered porch, a flat lot,
2903 Florida Ave, Jasper, AL
3 Bedrooms
$805
624 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Jasper!! This home has 3 beds, 1 bathroom!! A newly renovated granite counter tops, a covered porch and luxury flooring throughout!!Call us now and set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!
1602 14th Ave E, Jasper, AL
1 Bedroom
$575
703 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
130 Tannin Cir, Walker County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$715
1008 sqft
Jasper - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Total Electric! Freshly Painted, New Flooring, Covered Carport, close to interstate, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on find a home.
106 Joe Brackett Rd, Walker County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
Property "COMING SOON" located in Jasper with 2 beds, 1 bath, newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring and a covered porch!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785!!
120 Railway Fuel Rd, Parrish, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1258 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Parrish with 3 beds, 1.5 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, storage building and a flat lot!! Call us NOW to set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!
45 Levine Street, Parrish, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1358 sqft
Check out this newly renovated home in Parrish, It has 3 beds and 1 bathroom, the inside is fully renovated with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint and luxury flooring throughout!!!Don't miss the chance to live in this wonderful home!! Call us
765 Reed Rd, Walker County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
This 3 beds, 2 bath home located in Jasper is newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring!! Call us now at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
