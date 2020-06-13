/
Pell City
29 Apartments for rent in Pell City, AL
Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct, Pell City, AL
1 Bedroom
$986
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Pell City’s premier apartments in Pell City! Located minutes from Logan Martin Lake and close to the area’s growing shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.
1621 1st Ave N
1621 1st Ave N, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1747 sqft
Check out this property located in Pell City with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counter tops, a covered porch and flat lot!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
213 Ashley Drive
213 Ashley Dr, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1150 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities are not included - No
265 HILLSTONE DR
265 Hillstone Dr, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1511 sqft
Pell City Home - One level home in beautiful subdivision. Large living & dining room with gorgeous hardwood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen with all appliances to include stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and refrigerator.
250 Fox Run Circle
250 Fox Run Cir, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1334 sqft
Close to Interstate - Adorable three bedroom, two bath home in Fox Hollow Subdivision. Living room with vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Oversized eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Master bath has soaking tub and separate shower.
635 Cogswell Avenue
635 Cogswell Ave, Pell City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2016 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom and three bath house for rent - This beautiful four bedroom three bath house is ready for tenants. With an open floor plan this house is made for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Pell City
8881 WOLF CREEK RD
8881 Wolf Creek Rd, St. Clair County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! - GREAT RENTAL CLOSE TO TOWN, PELL CITY HIGH SCHOOL, AND I-20. THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH RENTAL WITH A CARPORT AND STORAGE BUILDING ALL INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE. All applicants are required to have a minimum credit score of 570.
Results within 5 miles of Pell City
9605 Us Highway 78
9605 US Highway 78, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1156 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Conveniently located just off the I-20 with 3 rooms and 1 full bath. New metal roof. Quite Area. Pictures coming soon! Call for your appointment today at 205-410-8785
1907 BOWMAN CIRCLE
1907 Bowman Cir, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Home in the Country - Remodeled four bedroom, two bath home located close to interstate and town. Note: All applicants are required to have a minimum credit score of 570.
Results within 10 miles of Pell City
690 Clover Circle
690 Clover Cir, Odenville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1440 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
101 Hadley Court
101 Hadley Ct, Lincoln, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1457 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
180 Cedar Ridge
180 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,249
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this new construction 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a desired Odenville neighborhood! This home offers an open floor plan, perfect for hosting and
29 Parkwood Drive
29 Parkwood Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2022 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
44 Maple Leaf Drive
44 Maple Leaf Dr, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1804 sqft
Two Level Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
106 White Oak Circle
106 White Oak Cir, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1801 sqft
Great NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
10 Hawk Lane
10 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1801 sqft
NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
4107 Brecon Circle
4107 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1300 sqft
4107 Brecon Circle Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated - great street! - OPEN HOUSE: TBD Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
145 Cedar Ridge Available 06/23/20 Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...
295 Elm Way
295 Elm Way, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1538 sqft
Grandview Estates subdivision Large living room and dining area.
15 Taylor Court
15 Taylor Ct, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1457 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Grandview Estates welcomes you! Extremely spacious incredibly welcoming home. If you have never lived in a new residence this is a great opportunity to experience that.
73 Maple Leaf Drive
73 Maple Leaf Drive, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.
433 White Oak Cir
433 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1801 sqft
Welcome home, to your own private oasis which just happens to have never been touched before.
15 Hawk Lane
15 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1640 sqft
Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Pell City, the median rent is $608 for a studio, $683 for a 1-bedroom, $791 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,064 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pell City, check out our monthly Pell City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Pell City area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pell City from include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Alabaster.
