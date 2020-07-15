/
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
11 Apartments For Rent Near Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
1 of 34
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Industrial Center
2762 Village Place
2762 Village Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1406 sqft
2762 Village Place Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW home in a convenient location of OXMOOR VILLAGE- CLOSE TO SAMFORD! - **THIS HOME IS LOCATED OFF OF OXMOOR ROAD AND LAKESHORE** This brand new-two story home has everything you want in your new home!
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6637 Tensaw Ct
6637 Tensaw Court, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1173 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
227 Ridgewood Avenue
227 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$998
1354 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Tarpley City
3225 Wenonah Road Southwest
3225 Wenonah Road Southwest, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,010
2154 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. Enjoy this cozy 4-bedroom/3.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
6621 Cordrey Court
6621 Cordray Court, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1532 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Jones Valley
3228 Beech Ave SW
3228 Beech Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
Handyman special rent to own - Property Id: 297427 House comes with 10k in equity selling For 43k bad credit no credit we will work with you Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Jones Valley
2828 Dowell Ave SW
2828 Dowell Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$899
2114 sqft
2828 Dowell Ave SW - FOR RENT: *You can view the property now but Will be available for move in approximately 6/22/20 * 4 Bedrooms/2 Baths Large Kitchen Fresh paint and new flooring Large Rooms Carport in back CALL TODAY!!! (205)369-6331
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
5825 Court Q
5825 Court Q, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
5825 Court Q (Central Park) - Very convenient to interstates and shopping Real Nice Home 2 bedrooms 1 bath CALL TODAY (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent (Nan) (205) 985-1010 office Property is managed by TMI Real Estate (RLNE5039318)
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Germania Park
2412 Fulton Avenue Southwest
2412 Fulton Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1292 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom , 1292 sq feet. Recently remodeled on nice size lot. Will accept section 8 voucher. 3 Bedroom/1 bathroom home recently remodeled on nice size lot. Will accept Section 8 voucher.
1 of 30
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Place
2026 Lee Ct SW
2026 Lee Court Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1204 sqft
- (RLNE5580242)