Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
AL
/
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM

11 Apartments For Rent Near Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Sand Ridge
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.

1 of 34

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Industrial Center
2762 Village Place
2762 Village Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1406 sqft
2762 Village Place Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW home in a convenient location of OXMOOR VILLAGE- CLOSE TO SAMFORD! - **THIS HOME IS LOCATED OFF OF OXMOOR ROAD AND LAKESHORE** This brand new-two story home has everything you want in your new home!

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6637 Tensaw Ct
6637 Tensaw Court, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1173 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
227 Ridgewood Avenue
227 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$998
1354 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Tarpley City
3225 Wenonah Road Southwest
3225 Wenonah Road Southwest, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,010
2154 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. Enjoy this cozy 4-bedroom/3.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
6621 Cordrey Court
6621 Cordray Court, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1532 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Jones Valley
3228 Beech Ave SW
3228 Beech Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
Handyman special rent to own - Property Id: 297427 House comes with 10k in equity selling For 43k bad credit no credit we will work with you Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Jones Valley
2828 Dowell Ave SW
2828 Dowell Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$899
2114 sqft
2828 Dowell Ave SW - FOR RENT: *You can view the property now but Will be available for move in approximately 6/22/20 * 4 Bedrooms/2 Baths Large Kitchen Fresh paint and new flooring Large Rooms Carport in back CALL TODAY!!! (205)369-6331

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
5825 Court Q
5825 Court Q, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
5825 Court Q (Central Park) - Very convenient to interstates and shopping Real Nice Home 2 bedrooms 1 bath CALL TODAY (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent (Nan) (205) 985-1010 office Property is managed by TMI Real Estate (RLNE5039318)

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Germania Park
2412 Fulton Avenue Southwest
2412 Fulton Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1292 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom , 1292 sq feet. Recently remodeled on nice size lot. Will accept section 8 voucher. 3 Bedroom/1 bathroom home recently remodeled on nice size lot. Will accept Section 8 voucher.

1 of 30

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Place
2026 Lee Ct SW
2026 Lee Court Southwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1204 sqft
- (RLNE5580242)

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Apartments with PoolBirmingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Birmingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University