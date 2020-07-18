Amenities
Available 09/01/20 76th st Duplex - Property Id: 85873
This super large 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath duplex is yours to call home! This unit features dining nook, formal dining area, generous bedrooms, built-in range and oven. Laundry hookup in basement. Just steps from bus stop.
Tenants responsible for utilities, landscaping ( mowing, raking, snow removal etc).
Qualifications:
min credit score of 600
min income of 3000/ month
no eviction or criminal history
Favorable landlord references
rent collected online
small dog allowed with additional deposit and $30/month.
Occupancy limited to 2 adults+ minors.
* Photos are of the lower unit, unit look similar except tile in kitchen.
Only digital showings at this time ( photos) but feel free to drive by.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4376-n-76th-st-milwaukee-wi/85873
Property Id 85873
(RLNE5948568)