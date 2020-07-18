All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 4376 N 76th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
4376 N 76th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4376 N 76th St

4376 North 76th Street · (414) 502-9446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4376 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222
Capitol Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $950 · Avail. Sep 1

$950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/20 76th st Duplex - Property Id: 85873

This super large 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath duplex is yours to call home! This unit features dining nook, formal dining area, generous bedrooms, built-in range and oven. Laundry hookup in basement. Just steps from bus stop.

Tenants responsible for utilities, landscaping ( mowing, raking, snow removal etc).

Qualifications:
min credit score of 600
min income of 3000/ month
no eviction or criminal history
Favorable landlord references

rent collected online
small dog allowed with additional deposit and $30/month.
Occupancy limited to 2 adults+ minors.

* Photos are of the lower unit, unit look similar except tile in kitchen.
Only digital showings at this time ( photos) but feel free to drive by.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4376-n-76th-st-milwaukee-wi/85873
Property Id 85873

(RLNE5948568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4376 N 76th St have any available units?
4376 N 76th St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4376 N 76th St have?
Some of 4376 N 76th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4376 N 76th St currently offering any rent specials?
4376 N 76th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4376 N 76th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4376 N 76th St is pet friendly.
Does 4376 N 76th St offer parking?
No, 4376 N 76th St does not offer parking.
Does 4376 N 76th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4376 N 76th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4376 N 76th St have a pool?
No, 4376 N 76th St does not have a pool.
Does 4376 N 76th St have accessible units?
No, 4376 N 76th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4376 N 76th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4376 N 76th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4376 N 76th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Bend
3839 N Humboldt Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53212
The North End
1551 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53224
Royall Villas Apartments
1533 East Royall Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
1321 N Franklin
1321 North Franklin Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St
Milwaukee, WI 53224
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Park East Enterprise
1407 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53212

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WI
Kenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WI
Greenfield, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillBay View
Yankee HillNorthpointRiverwest
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity