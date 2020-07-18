Amenities

Available 09/01/20 76th st Duplex - Property Id: 85873



This super large 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath duplex is yours to call home! This unit features dining nook, formal dining area, generous bedrooms, built-in range and oven. Laundry hookup in basement. Just steps from bus stop.



Tenants responsible for utilities, landscaping ( mowing, raking, snow removal etc).



Qualifications:

min credit score of 600

min income of 3000/ month

no eviction or criminal history

Favorable landlord references



rent collected online

small dog allowed with additional deposit and $30/month.

Occupancy limited to 2 adults+ minors.



* Photos are of the lower unit, unit look similar except tile in kitchen.

Only digital showings at this time ( photos) but feel free to drive by.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4376-n-76th-st-milwaukee-wi/85873

