14 Apartments for rent in Delafield, WI📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Parquelynn Village
4703 Vista Park Ct, Delafield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1088 sqft
Parquelynn Village, a spacious 47-acre community, is offering a place to relax at the end of a hard day. We are adjacent to Nashotah Park's 12 miles of hiking trails.
Results within 1 mile of Delafield
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8
201 West Park Avenue, Hartland, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash/Recycling Removal, Maintenance, Stove, Fridge, and Garbage Disposal (Coin-op Washer and Dryer in basement) Features: - Eat in kitchen with pantry - Garbage disposal - Full wall length bedroom closets -
Results within 5 miles of Delafield
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Lincolnshire Place
218 Lincolnshire Pl, Wales, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,060
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1161 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartment Homes in a Smoke Free Community! We have redefined the words "Great Location" Do you want a great place to call home, easy freeway access, walking distance to all of the essentials and the ability to enjoy the
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
357 SWITCH GRASS CT
357 Switch Grass Court, Hartland, WI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
4685 sqft
357 switch grass ct - Property Id: 285128 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285128 Property Id 285128 (RLNE5798634)
Results within 10 miles of Delafield
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
18 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$815
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Glens of Waukesha
2010 South East Avenue, Waukesha, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1197 sqft
Apartments in Waukesha For RentWelcome to our apartments for rent at Glens of Waukesha! Come home to a community that redefines the meaning of comfort and convenience.
Last updated April 27 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,206
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with modern appliances, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. It's a green building with high-efficiency air systems and water. Reclamation systems. Prime downtown location.
Last updated February 19 at 07:39pm
2 Units Available
Worthington Apartments
233 W Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1255 sqft
Located right across from the City Beach and the band shell. One and two bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Club room and exercise room.
Last updated February 14 at 03:21pm
7 Units Available
Kendal Hills Apartments
1008 River Place Boulevard, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
1107 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1067 sqft
Spacious apartments with a variety of floorplans, private outdoor patio/balcony and open kitchen and dining area. Great location in a peaceful area close to shops, dining and entertainment.
Last updated May 15 at 04:38pm
2 Units Available
Meadow Ridge Apartments
23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Prime location just off West Capitol Drive. Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, parking and an online portal. Dogs and cats are welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1123 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 CAR GARAGE with Gourmet Kitchen Great community of newer construction townhouses located on Waukeshas east side. Close proximity to Frame Park entertainment, shopping (Woodmans, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex.
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
129 South Hine Ave.
129 South Hine Avenue, Waukesha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 4 bed plus den House located in the suburbs of Waukesha. The home is near historic downtown Waukesha that offers a variety of venues; near hospital, medical complex and just 10 minutes to I94.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Delafield, the median rent is $707 for a studio, $861 for a 1-bedroom, $1,067 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,344 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Delafield, check out our monthly Delafield Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Delafield area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Delafield from include Milwaukee, Waukegan, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Kenosha.
