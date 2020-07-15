All apartments in Milwaukee
Maxwell Lofts
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

Maxwell Lofts

214 East Florida Street · (414) 577-5170
Rent Special
1 Month Free when you move in by August 1st! (Limited to 13+ month leases)
Location

214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Harbor View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 327 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 423 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 523 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maxwell Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
garage
package receiving
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts. Housed in four buildings belonging to a hundred-year-old factory, Maxwell is reborn as chic loft apartments that combine modern aesthetics and technology with industrial details that hint at the building's former life. Situated just two blocks from the river, residents will be swept up in the stream of new businesses, restaurants, and creative ventures spilling over from the Third Ward and transforming Walker's Point into the most interesting neighborhood in Milwaukee. After all, the thrill of reinvention is that you're never quite sure what's going to happen next.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 9, 12, 15, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $40 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Underground parking garage $150/month, Surface lot $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maxwell Lofts have any available units?
Maxwell Lofts has 3 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Maxwell Lofts have?
Some of Maxwell Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maxwell Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Maxwell Lofts is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free when you move in by August 1st! (Limited to 13+ month leases)
Is Maxwell Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Maxwell Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Maxwell Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Maxwell Lofts offers parking.
Does Maxwell Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maxwell Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maxwell Lofts have a pool?
No, Maxwell Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Maxwell Lofts have accessible units?
No, Maxwell Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Maxwell Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maxwell Lofts has units with dishwashers.
