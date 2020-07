Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Located in the lower east side of downtown, Avenir Apartment Homes offers luxury living with convenient amenities within footsteps of your front door. Select an apartment in Milwaukee, WI, that’s part of our community and you’ll be near work and school as well as new restaurants, pubs, art galleries and shops.



Whether you're seeking a studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment, our community can deliver. Release your inner chef in our stylish kitchens with Eurostyle modern cabinetry, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, and elegant quartz countertops with islands. You'll appreciate having your very own washer and dryer in your home. In addition, oversized, energy-efficient windows allow plenty of light, and you will also have cable-ready and high-speed fiber optic data wiring available in your home.



Step outside your apartment and enjoy a fitness center that's available round-the-clock, complete with a Pilates and yoga studio. Entertain your friends and family in our clubroom