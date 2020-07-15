44 Apartments for rent in Fox Lake, IL📍
Of course, having all those houses wouldn't be any good if they were all occupied. Thankfully, they're not, and Fox Lake actually has a high vacancy rate of over 17%. But beware -- a lot of Chicagoans love to come up to Fox Lake during the summer time, so searching for a long-term rental might be best during the winter when those pesky city dwellers aren't getting in the way. Rental prices are competitive, but don't let that make you drop your guard. You never know when someone is going to swoop in and snatch away your perfect home, so get your deposit ready to go as soon as you can.
There are three neighborhoods in Fox Lake -- one in the north, one in the center and one in the south. If you already have a job lined up, it's best to stay close, as commuting times are fairly high in the city given its layout across the lake.
Lotus Woods: In the north lies Lotus Woods. Here, it's pretty green and open, with Turner Lake Nature Reserve dominating the north areas and Fox Lake Country Club in the south. Lots of townhouses for rent are available here.
Village Center: Yep, you guessed it, this ones in the middle! Those looking for rental apartments in Fox Lake will want to start here, as they are plenty. You get a nice shoreline along the lake with plenty to do and see. And if you like Mexican, you're in luck, because El Puerto restaurant is right there on the coast.
Ingleside: Long Lake, Duck Lake... how many lakes to you want in one area! They're all here, which is great if you love the water. Check out Zaza Italian Eatery too, it's tasty!
Just knowing where Fox Lake is kinda gives you a hint as to what the lifestyle is like here. People love to be outdoors and especially on the water. Boating, fishing, boarding -- it's all done here, so if you're inclined that way, this might well be the place for you. Travel around the city might be slightly stunted due to the fact that you're always dodging lakes and parks, but we don't all want to live in giant grids, do we? There's a reason why half of Chicago traipse up here during the summer, so take that as a sign to check Fox Lake out.