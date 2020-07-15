44 Apartments for rent in Fox Lake, IL

Just knowing where Fox Lake is kinda gives you a hint as to what the lifestyle is like here. People love to be outdoors and especially on the water. Boating, fishing, boarding -- it's all done here, so if you're inclined that way, this might well be the place for you. Travel around the city might be slightly stunted due to the fact that you're always dodging lakes and parks, but we don't all want to live in giant grids, do we? There's a reason why half of Chicago traipse up here during the summer, so take that as a sign to check Fox Lake out.