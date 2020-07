44 Apartments for rent in Fox Lake, IL

Of course, having all those houses wouldn't be any good if they were all occupied. Thankfully, they're not, and Fox Lake actually has a high vacancy rate of over 17%. But beware -- a lot of Chicagoans love to come up to Fox Lake during the summer time, so searching for a long-term rental might be best during the winter when those pesky city dwellers aren't getting in the way. Rental prices are competitive, but don't let that make you drop your guard. You never know when someone is going to swoop in and snatch away your perfect home, so get your deposit ready to go as soon as you can.