Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Fox Lake, IL

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8300 Reva Bay Lane
8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1403 N Lake Shore Dr 10 DD
1403 North Lake Shore Drive, Fox Lake, IL
Studio
$1,589
505 sqft
BRAND NEW RENO- SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH LAKE VIEW!! - Property Id: 315899 YOU NEED TO SEE THIS... STUDIO - 1 BATH - LAKE VIEW- LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - CO-SIGNER ARE WELCOME.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Washington Street
130 Washington Street, Fox Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Spacious 1 BR apartment in charming historic downtown Ingleside across from Metra train station and Dog and Suds. Very large bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets and one is a walk in pantry or closet.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.
Results within 1 mile of Fox Lake

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
27844 West GRASS LAKE Road
27844 Grass Lake Road, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
ALL BRICK RANCH ON A HUGE LOT WITH WATER RIGHTS/CHANNEL ACCESS. ATTACHED SUN-ROOM,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN,LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE,PARTIAL BASEMENT, AND A VERY LARGE (WITH CONCRETE FLOOR) CRAWL SPACE FOR GREAT STORAGE. ENORMOUS 4 CAR GARAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Fox Lake
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
10 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
605 S Jade Lane
605 Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
605 S Jade Lane Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse and second floor laundry offers many desirable and unique features. The kitchen is loaded with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
926 South Arlington Drive
926 Arlington Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1795 sqft
Pottery Barn Posh with Brazilian cherry floors! This spacious home has everything from a fenced yard and patio to great kitchen with top quality newer appliances and butcher block counter! Open floor plan affords easy family living.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
727 South Parkside Drive
727 Parkside Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1940 sqft
Walking distance to K - 8 Park Schools and neighborhood parks. Fabulous updated Eat-in kitchen with 42" Maple cabinets and breakfast bar, beautiful slate floors and pendant lighting.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath Coach house now for rent in the highly sought after Fairfield Villages in Round Lake Beach. Carpeting replaced 5-15-2020 & flooring in dining area and kitchen 5-16-2020.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
367 MEADOW GREEN Lane
367 Meadow Hill Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
MOVE-IN READY 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM END UNIT! PROFESSIONAL CLEANED! COZY LIVING AND DINING AREA WITH A STONE FIREPLACE AND WOODEN BEAMS. KITCHEN OFFERS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BREAKFAST BAR! FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
316 Meadow Green Lane
316 Meadow Hill Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
You'll be amazed to see this beautiful REHABBED 2-story town home ready to move in ! Huge Living room with front patio, stone Fireplace and new laminate flooring. All new kitchen, with new counter tops and new stainless steel appliances.

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
319 E Wisconsin St. Apt. #4
319 E Wisconsin Ave, Silver Lake, WI
2 Bedrooms
$845
900 sqft
Bright and spacious, with planty of closet space Recently upgraded, spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment in Silver Lake. Close to parks and schools and major highways.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Kenwood Dr
122 North Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
Cute 1 bedroom house in a quiet residential neighborhood, Newly rehabbed and freshly painted, brand new flooring throughout. New appliances. Don't wait to make this home yours today!! GRT, LLC 847-915-1444 (RLNE3674899)

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
39285 North Park Avenue
39285 Park Avenue, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Charming home at an affordable price! Step-up ranch includes carpeted living room with built-ins, ceiling fan & updated light fixtures.
Results within 10 miles of Fox Lake

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3121 S Waterview Ave
3121 South Waterview Avenue, McHenry County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 1 Bedroom 1 bath house for rent. New kitchen appliances/Washer/Dryer/Central Air/countertops/ floors/doors etc. EVERYTHING is BRAND NEW. (RLNE5935813)

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!

Median Rent in Fox Lake

Last updated Jun. 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fox Lake is $942, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,108.
Studio
$812
1 Bed
$942
2 Beds
$1,108
3+ Beds
$1,418
City GuideFox LakeFox Lake was once a known haunt of the world's most infamous gangster, Al Capone. It is thought that he vacationed in Fox Lake regularly and used a local building -- now the Mineola Hotel and restaurant -- for his nefarious criminal activities!
Moving to Fox Lake
Of course, having all those houses wouldn't be any good if they were all occupied. Thankfully, they're not, and Fox Lake actually has a high vacancy rate of over 17%. But beware -- a lot of Chicagoans love to come up to Fox Lake during the summer time, so searching for a long-term rental might be best during the winter when those pesky city dwellers aren't getting in the way. Rental prices are competitive, but don't let that make you drop your guard. You never know when someone is going to swoop in and snatch away your perfect home, so get your deposit ready to go as soon as you can.

Neighborhoods in Fox Lake
There are three neighborhoods in Fox Lake -- one in the north, one in the center and one in the south. If you already have a job lined up, it's best to stay close, as commuting times are fairly high in the city given its layout across the lake.

Lotus Woods: In the north lies Lotus Woods. Here, it's pretty green and open, with Turner Lake Nature Reserve dominating the north areas and Fox Lake Country Club in the south. Lots of townhouses for rent are available here.

Village Center: Yep, you guessed it, this ones in the middle! Those looking for rental apartments in Fox Lake will want to start here, as they are plenty. You get a nice shoreline along the lake with plenty to do and see. And if you like Mexican, you're in luck, because El Puerto restaurant is right there on the coast.

Ingleside: Long Lake, Duck Lake... how many lakes to you want in one area! They're all here, which is great if you love the water. Check out Zaza Italian Eatery too, it's tasty!

Living in Fox Lake
Just knowing where Fox Lake is kinda gives you a hint as to what the lifestyle is like here. People love to be outdoors and especially on the water. Boating, fishing, boarding -- it's all done here, so if you're inclined that way, this might well be the place for you. Travel around the city might be slightly stunted due to the fact that you're always dodging lakes and parks, but we don't all want to live in giant grids, do we? There's a reason why half of Chicago traipse up here during the summer, so take that as a sign to check Fox Lake out.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Fox Lake?
In Fox Lake, the median rent is $812 for a studio, $942 for a 1-bedroom, $1,108 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,418 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fox Lake, check out our monthly Fox Lake Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fox Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the Fox Lake area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fox Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fox Lake from include Chicago, Milwaukee, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

