/
/
hartford
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM
4 Apartments for rent in Hartford, WI📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
510 Tahoe Lane
510 Tahoe Lane, Hartford, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1663 sqft
New construction rental home! This is the Avery Model located in Western Hills subdivision and it offers top grade materials and construction.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1082 West Monroe Avenue
1082 West Monroe Avenue, Hartford, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1893 sqft
New Construction Rental Home in Hartford, WI!! The Ellington model, offers a split BR design, beautiful dinette w/large window off the kitchen, & a huge basement w/full sized windows, perfect for adding another BR, or more living space.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1102 Durango Drive
1102 Durango Drive, Hartford, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2230 sqft
New Construction Rental Home! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Single Family in Hartford! The Camden offers lots of space in a traditional two story home....but this home is anything but traditional! You'll find 3 BRs up & a den/office option on the main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Hartford
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
1586 Highland Ave
1586 Highland Avenue, Richfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1433 sqft
Spacious single family nestled in Washington County! Whether you’re entertaining for a crowd or just looking for a comfortable area to spend time with loved ones in, the large living room features an abundance of natural light, plenty of room for
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hartford, the median rent is $544 for a studio, $662 for a 1-bedroom, $821 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,034 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hartford, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hartford area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Gateway Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hartford from include Milwaukee, Waukesha, Brookfield, Kenosha, and Wauwatosa.