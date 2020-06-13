/
/
west bend
3 Apartments for rent in West Bend, WI📍
2 Units Available
Cast Iron II
655 Village Greenway, West Bend, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Upscale living on the banks of the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen, bocce ball court and firepit. Business center and car spa.
1 Unit Available
2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118
2135 Rainbbow Lake Lane, West Bend, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lower Condo - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Lower Condo with 2 parking stalls in the underground garage. Private and secure entry.
1 Unit Available
705 Village Green Way
705 Village Green Way, West Bend, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1074 sqft
Ideally located Condo in the heart of West Bend near shopping, restaurants, parks, walking/bike trails, river views, & all that Downtown West Bend has to offer! This industrial feel unit w/nearly 1100 sq ft of living space features an open concept
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In West Bend, the median rent is $565 for a studio, $688 for a 1-bedroom, $852 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,074 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Bend, check out our monthly West Bend Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the West Bend area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Medical College of Wisconsin. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Bend from include Milwaukee, Waukesha, Brookfield, Wauwatosa, and West Allis.
