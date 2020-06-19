314 W Vine Street 1

Amenities
Spacious apartment in downtown neighborhood - Property Id: 81231
Beautiful condo in historic Brewers Hill neighborhood located a couple of blocks from several entertainment districts in dowtown Milwaukee (Fiserv Forum, Brady Street, Water Street). Also, easy and quick access to I-94 and I-43. Recently installed new carpet throughout condo.
Historic Dreamland Building condo available for rent starting October 15th. This 2 bedroom, one full bathroom condo is located in beautiful Brewers Hill neighborhood. Walking to distance to several entertainment areas in the city (water street, Fiserv Forum, and very accessible to the I-94and I-43. )
1-year lease minimum
Details:
-1,100 square
-washer and dryer
-Pets not allowed
-Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom
-living/dining room area is 11'6" x 25'8"
-Bedroom 1, 12' x 12'6" and 12' closest
-Bedroom 2, is 12'2" x 14' and closet is 7'
-gated parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81231
