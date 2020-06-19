314 W Vine Street 1

Amenities

Beautiful condo in historic Brewers Hill neighborhood located a couple of blocks from several entertainment districts in dowtown Milwaukee (Fiserv Forum, Brady Street, Water Street). Also, easy and quick access to I-94 and I-43. Recently installed new carpet throughout condo.



1-year lease minimum



Details:

-1,100 square

-washer and dryer

-Pets not allowed

-Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom

-living/dining room area is 11'6" x 25'8"

-Bedroom 1, 12' x 12'6" and 12' closest

-Bedroom 2, is 12'2" x 14' and closet is 7'

-gated parking



No Pets Allowed



