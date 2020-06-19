All apartments in Milwaukee
314 W Vine Street 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

314 W Vine Street 1

314 W Vine St · (414) 267-7198
Location

314 W Vine St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Halyard Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious apartment in downtown neighborhood - Property Id: 81231

Beautiful condo in historic Brewers Hill neighborhood located a couple of blocks from several entertainment districts in dowtown Milwaukee (Fiserv Forum, Brady Street, Water Street). Also, easy and quick access to I-94 and I-43. Recently installed new carpet throughout condo.

Historic Dreamland Building condo available for rent starting October 15th. This 2 bedroom, one full bathroom condo is located in beautiful Brewers Hill neighborhood. Walking to distance to several entertainment areas in the city (water street, Fiserv Forum, and very accessible to the I-94and I-43. )
1-year lease minimum

Details:
-1,100 square
-washer and dryer
-Pets not allowed
-Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom
-living/dining room area is 11'6" x 25'8"
-Bedroom 1, 12' x 12'6" and 12' closest
-Bedroom 2, is 12'2" x 14' and closet is 7'
-gated parking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81231
Property Id 81231

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 W Vine Street 1 have any available units?
314 W Vine Street 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 W Vine Street 1 have?
Some of 314 W Vine Street 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 W Vine Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
314 W Vine Street 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 W Vine Street 1 pet-friendly?
No, 314 W Vine Street 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 314 W Vine Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 314 W Vine Street 1 does offer parking.
Does 314 W Vine Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 W Vine Street 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 W Vine Street 1 have a pool?
No, 314 W Vine Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 314 W Vine Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 314 W Vine Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 314 W Vine Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 W Vine Street 1 has units with dishwashers.
