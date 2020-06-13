/
Oconomowoc
5 Apartments for rent in Oconomowoc, WI
Worthington Apartments
233 W Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1255 sqft
Located right across from the City Beach and the band shell. One and two bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Club room and exercise room.
Parquelynn Village
4703 Vista Park Ct, Delafield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1088 sqft
Parquelynn Village, a spacious 47-acre community, is offering a place to relax at the end of a hard day. We are adjacent to Nashotah Park's 12 miles of hiking trails.
Lincolnshire Place
218 Lincolnshire Pl, Wales, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,060
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1161 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartment Homes in a Smoke Free Community! We have redefined the words "Great Location" Do you want a great place to call home, easy freeway access, walking distance to all of the essentials and the ability to enjoy the
357 SWITCH GRASS CT
357 Switch Grass Court, Hartland, WI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
4685 sqft
357 switch grass ct - Property Id: 285128 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285128 Property Id 285128 (RLNE5798634)
201 W. Park Ave. Unit 8
201 West Park Avenue, Hartland, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash/Recycling Removal, Maintenance, Stove, Fridge, and Garbage Disposal (Coin-op Washer and Dryer in basement) Features: - Eat in kitchen with pantry - Garbage disposal - Full wall length bedroom closets -
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Oconomowoc, the median rent is $694 for a studio, $844 for a 1-bedroom, $1,046 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,318 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oconomowoc, check out our monthly Oconomowoc Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Oconomowoc area include Carroll University, Edgewood College, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Herzing University-Madison, and University of Wisconsin-Madison. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oconomowoc from include Milwaukee, Madison, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Kenosha.
