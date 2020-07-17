All apartments in Milwaukee
3053 North 39th Street - 1.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3053 North 39th Street - 1

3053 North 39th Street · (414) 982-7086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3053 North 39th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53210
Sherman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PRICE INCLUDES WATER

Spacious 3 bed unit upper duplex available immediately Good transport links closes to shops and schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3053 North 39th Street - 1 have any available units?
3053 North 39th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is 3053 North 39th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3053 North 39th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 North 39th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3053 North 39th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 3053 North 39th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 3053 North 39th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3053 North 39th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3053 North 39th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 North 39th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3053 North 39th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3053 North 39th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3053 North 39th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 North 39th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 North 39th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3053 North 39th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3053 North 39th Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

