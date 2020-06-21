All apartments in Milwaukee
1919 N Summit Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:23 AM

1919 N Summit Ave

1919 North Summit Avenue · (414) 962-3605
Location

1919 North Summit Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Northpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit M · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
internet access
Don't miss this prime East Side location at the Summit House! Enjoy being walking distance to the lakefront, Colectivo, popular Brady St. restaurants, pubs and shopping plus just a few short minutes to Downtown. All utilities except internet INCLUDED with a monthly $50 utility fee. One surface parking spot available for $36 per month. Hardwood floors, walk-in closet, rooftop access, solarium, and clubhouse complete this fabulous condo package. Schedule your in person or video tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 N Summit Ave have any available units?
1919 N Summit Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 N Summit Ave have?
Some of 1919 N Summit Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 N Summit Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1919 N Summit Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 N Summit Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1919 N Summit Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 1919 N Summit Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1919 N Summit Ave does offer parking.
Does 1919 N Summit Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 N Summit Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 N Summit Ave have a pool?
No, 1919 N Summit Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1919 N Summit Ave have accessible units?
No, 1919 N Summit Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 N Summit Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 N Summit Ave has units with dishwashers.
