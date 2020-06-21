1919 N Summit Ave

Amenities
Don't miss this prime East Side location at the Summit House! Enjoy being walking distance to the lakefront, Colectivo, popular Brady St. restaurants, pubs and shopping plus just a few short minutes to Downtown. All utilities except internet INCLUDED with a monthly $50 utility fee. One surface parking spot available for $36 per month. Hardwood floors, walk-in closet, rooftop access, solarium, and clubhouse complete this fabulous condo package. Schedule your in person or video tour today!