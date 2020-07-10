Amenities
In the market for an apartment in Milwaukee, WI? Look no further. St. James Place Apartment Homes is designed to offer quality living in a community inspired by nature. With ample green spaces, resort-style amenities, oversized apartments, and easy access to major roads, this luxury apartment redefines apartment living by combining comfort, convenience, and sophistication.
St. James Place offers one and two-bedroom apartments with six spacious floor plans to choose from. Each apartment is designed to create a welcoming space to come home to after a busy day. Prepare your daily meal in a gourmet kitchen that features updated appliances, expansive counter space, ample cabinet space, and a layout that makes moving about the kitchen a breeze. The kitchen transitions into an intimate dining area, a bright and welcoming spot tucked up against large windows that creates a comfortable spot for a family-style meal. The lounge area is ideal for entertaining and is complete with vaulted ceilings, plush carpeting, and is the perfect place for dinner and a movie. Small details like plenty of outlets to charge your devices, full-size washer and dryers right in your own home, soft lighting, and upgrades like wood-burning fireplaces, make your apartment feel like it was made just for you. Early birds can sneak out to the private balconies and enjoy their morning coffee with a view. This outside terrace is a great place to enjoy al fresco dining or get some studying done in the warm sunshine.