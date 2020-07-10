All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 AM

St. James Place

10300 W Fountain Ave · (414) 240-1292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53224
Calumet Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0903 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1813 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 0305 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 0705 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. James Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
media room
online portal
package receiving
In the market for an apartment in Milwaukee, WI? Look no further. St. James Place Apartment Homes is designed to offer quality living in a community inspired by nature. With ample green spaces, resort-style amenities, oversized apartments, and easy access to major roads, this luxury apartment redefines apartment living by combining comfort, convenience, and sophistication.

St. James Place offers one and two-bedroom apartments with six spacious floor plans to choose from. Each apartment is designed to create a welcoming space to come home to after a busy day. Prepare your daily meal in a gourmet kitchen that features updated appliances, expansive counter space, ample cabinet space, and a layout that makes moving about the kitchen a breeze. The kitchen transitions into an intimate dining area, a bright and welcoming spot tucked up against large windows that creates a comfortable spot for a family-style meal. The lounge area is ideal for entertaining and is complete with vaulted ceilings, plush carpeting, and is the perfect place for dinner and a movie. Small details like plenty of outlets to charge your devices, full-size washer and dryers right in your own home, soft lighting, and upgrades like wood-burning fireplaces, make your apartment feel like it was made just for you. Early birds can sneak out to the private balconies and enjoy their morning coffee with a view. This outside terrace is a great place to enjoy al fresco dining or get some studying done in the warm sunshine.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: No weight restriction. Breed Restrictions Apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does St. James Place have any available units?
St. James Place has 12 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does St. James Place have?
Some of St. James Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. James Place currently offering any rent specials?
St. James Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. James Place pet-friendly?
Yes, St. James Place is pet friendly.
Does St. James Place offer parking?
Yes, St. James Place offers parking.
Does St. James Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St. James Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St. James Place have a pool?
Yes, St. James Place has a pool.
Does St. James Place have accessible units?
No, St. James Place does not have accessible units.
Does St. James Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. James Place has units with dishwashers.

