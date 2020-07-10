Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill volleyball court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center coffee bar e-payments media room online portal package receiving

In the market for an apartment in Milwaukee, WI? Look no further. St. James Place Apartment Homes is designed to offer quality living in a community inspired by nature. With ample green spaces, resort-style amenities, oversized apartments, and easy access to major roads, this luxury apartment redefines apartment living by combining comfort, convenience, and sophistication.



St. James Place offers one and two-bedroom apartments with six spacious floor plans to choose from. Each apartment is designed to create a welcoming space to come home to after a busy day. Prepare your daily meal in a gourmet kitchen that features updated appliances, expansive counter space, ample cabinet space, and a layout that makes moving about the kitchen a breeze. The kitchen transitions into an intimate dining area, a bright and welcoming spot tucked up against large windows that creates a comfortable spot for a family-style meal. The lounge area is ideal for entertaining and is complete with vaulted ceilings, plush carpeting, and is the perfect place for dinner and a movie. Small details like plenty of outlets to charge your devices, full-size washer and dryers right in your own home, soft lighting, and upgrades like wood-burning fireplaces, make your apartment feel like it was made just for you. Early birds can sneak out to the private balconies and enjoy their morning coffee with a view. This outside terrace is a great place to enjoy al fresco dining or get some studying done in the warm sunshine.