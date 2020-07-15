Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance car charging e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.



Our brand new apartment community spotlights luxury features, including 14-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and so much more!



Right Around the Corner From Everywhere You Want to Be!



Our 615 Z Street location in Vancouver is ideally situated next to Downtown Vancouver and the brand new Vancouver Waterfront. Our convenient location allows for easy access to the Grand Central Shopping Center and many dining and entertainment options, including the historic Fort Vancouver.