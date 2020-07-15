All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Z Street Lofts

615 Z St ·
Location

615 Z St, Vancouver, WA 98661
Harney Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-7 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 1-15 · Avail. now

$2,460

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 1-9 · Avail. now

$2,570

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Z Street Lofts.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
car charging
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.

Our brand new apartment community spotlights luxury features, including 14-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and so much more!

Right Around the Corner From Everywhere You Want to Be!

Our 615 Z Street location in Vancouver is ideally situated next to Downtown Vancouver and the brand new Vancouver Waterfront. Our convenient location allows for easy access to the Grand Central Shopping Center and many dining and entertainment options, including the historic Fort Vancouver.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 35 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $35
restrictions: 35 lbs.
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $35
restrictions: 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Z Street Lofts have any available units?
Z Street Lofts has 3 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Z Street Lofts have?
Some of Z Street Lofts's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Z Street Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Z Street Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Z Street Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Z Street Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Z Street Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Z Street Lofts offers parking.
Does Z Street Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Z Street Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Z Street Lofts have a pool?
No, Z Street Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Z Street Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Z Street Lofts has accessible units.
Does Z Street Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Z Street Lofts has units with dishwashers.

