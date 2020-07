Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed fire pit guest parking lobby online portal pet friendly

Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages. Choose from 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes that are at the peak of style and comfort. Perfectly positioned in East Vancouver’s secluded Kevanna Park neighborhood, The Pointe is surrounded by quiet residential pockets and breahtaking Northwest landscapes. Take time to appreciate the outdoors more with a neighborhood bike score of 64 - the area is indeed bike friendly.



Overall it’s all about the little things at The Pointe. In-home creature comforts await with cozy fireplaces, relaxing outdoor patios and meticulously landscaped courtyards. Turn down the upkeep in your life and relax more at home with our robust package of community amenities. From the 24-hour fitness center to our two refreshing pools with an indoor spa, taking a break for “me time” is nothing short of a breeze. With inviting social spa