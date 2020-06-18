6617 Louisiana Drive

Amenities

AMAZING MID-CENTURY MODERN 4 BEDROOM RANCH! PET FRIENDLY! - Well maintained 4 BR, 2.5 BA home with fenced back yard that backs up to St. Josephs, beautiful mature landscape, double car garage, shop area attached to garage. Open kitchen, formal dining area and kitchen nook. Large bedrooms, small pet friendly. Great schools and in great location for mass transit, shopping, businesses and more! $1500 refundable security deposit, small pet OK with $400 additional refundable deposit. $60 application fee per adult applicant, $295 non-refundable admn. fee due upon move in. PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).



No Cats Allowed



