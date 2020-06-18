All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like 6617 Louisiana Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
6617 Louisiana Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

6617 Louisiana Drive

6617 Louisiana Drive · (360) 975-7666 ext. 126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6617 Louisiana Drive, Vancouver, WA 98661
Evergreen Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6617 Louisiana Drive · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
AMAZING MID-CENTURY MODERN 4 BEDROOM RANCH! PET FRIENDLY! - Well maintained 4 BR, 2.5 BA home with fenced back yard that backs up to St. Josephs, beautiful mature landscape, double car garage, shop area attached to garage. Open kitchen, formal dining area and kitchen nook. Large bedrooms, small pet friendly. Great schools and in great location for mass transit, shopping, businesses and more! $1500 refundable security deposit, small pet OK with $400 additional refundable deposit. $60 application fee per adult applicant, $295 non-refundable admn. fee due upon move in. PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3752528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Louisiana Drive have any available units?
6617 Louisiana Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6617 Louisiana Drive have?
Some of 6617 Louisiana Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Louisiana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Louisiana Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Louisiana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6617 Louisiana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6617 Louisiana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6617 Louisiana Drive does offer parking.
Does 6617 Louisiana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 Louisiana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Louisiana Drive have a pool?
No, 6617 Louisiana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6617 Louisiana Drive have accessible units?
No, 6617 Louisiana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Louisiana Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 Louisiana Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6617 Louisiana Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98684
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd
Vancouver, WA 98661
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St
Vancouver, WA 98683
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Evergreen Village Apts.
2501 NE 138th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98684
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd
Vancouver, WA 98664
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave
Vancouver, WA 98663

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Dog Friendly Apartments
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity