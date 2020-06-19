5900 NE 35 CIRCLE

Amenities
2 BEDROOM HIDEAWAY W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE, ONE LEVEL! PET OK. - Spacious upper level 2 bedroom flat
open kitchen
Large Living room
Lots of cabinet space
Great lighting
Washer / Dryer Hook up
Detached Single car garage
Neighborhood managed by an HOA
Proof of Tenant Property Liability Insurance required before occupancy
Non Smoking
Small indoor pet only, $500 refundable pet deposit per pet, limit 2.
$295 non-refundable administration fee due upon move in.
$10 per month utility filter program fee.
$60.00 per adult application fee
Pet screening required, $20 for first pet, $15 for additional, $0 for service animals.
Month to month rental agreement until further notice.
PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).
(RLNE2311704)