All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
5900 NE 35 CIRCLE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:11 PM

5900 NE 35 CIRCLE

5900 Northeast 35th Circle · (360) 975-7666 ext. 126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Bagley Downs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5900 Northeast 35th Circle, Vancouver, WA 98661
Bagley Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 BEDROOM HIDEAWAY W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE, ONE LEVEL! PET OK. - Spacious upper level 2 bedroom flat
open kitchen
Large Living room
Lots of cabinet space
Great lighting
Washer / Dryer Hook up
Detached Single car garage
Neighborhood managed by an HOA

Proof of Tenant Property Liability Insurance required before occupancy
Non Smoking
Small indoor pet only, $500 refundable pet deposit per pet, limit 2.
$295 non-refundable administration fee due upon move in.
$10 per month utility filter program fee.
$60.00 per adult application fee
Pet screening required, $20 for first pet, $15 for additional, $0 for service animals.
Month to month rental agreement until further notice.

PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

(RLNE2311704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE have any available units?
5900 NE 35 CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
Is 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5900 NE 35 CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5900 NE 35 CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way
Vancouver, WA 98660
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98682
Riverview Tower
209 W Evergreen Blvd
Vancouver, WA 98660
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave
Vancouver, WA 98663
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr
Vancouver, WA 98662

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Dog Friendly Apartments
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity