5900 NE 35 CIRCLE

2 BEDROOM HIDEAWAY W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE, ONE LEVEL! PET OK. - Spacious upper level 2 bedroom flat

open kitchen

Large Living room

Lots of cabinet space

Great lighting

Washer / Dryer Hook up

Detached Single car garage

Neighborhood managed by an HOA



Proof of Tenant Property Liability Insurance required before occupancy

Non Smoking

Small indoor pet only, $500 refundable pet deposit per pet, limit 2.

$295 non-refundable administration fee due upon move in.

$10 per month utility filter program fee.

$60.00 per adult application fee

Pet screening required, $20 for first pet, $15 for additional, $0 for service animals.

Month to month rental agreement until further notice.



PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).



